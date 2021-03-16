Mumbai: The king of fruits is finally here!

There has been a bumper arrival of mangoes at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee's fruit market in the last two days. As per the traders, a total of 45,000 boxes of different varieties of mangoes arrived in the market. However, the maximum quantity belonged to the Ratnagiri and Devhad hapus or Alphonso variety.

Due to the untimely rains, the yield of mango crops in Ratnagiri and Devgad areas will be less. However, traders at the wholesale market claimed that the supply will increase significantly from April to May. “By April and May, the annual juicy fruits will be within the reach of common people,” said a trader. He added that on Monday, the market received 30,000 boxes of mangoes and 15,000 boxes on Tuesday.

Of the 30,000 boxes that arrived on Monday, around 23,000 boxes were Ratnagiri and Devgad Hapus. The remaining 6000 to 7000 boxes were from Karnataka and Kerala mangoes arrived in the market. “Kerala and Karnataka mango arrivals have declined over the previous week, while Alphonso arrivals have increased by 6,000 boxes,” said the trader.

At present, the cost of five dozen boxes of Devgad Alphonso ranges between Rs 800 and Rs 25,00. However, the mangoes from Karnataka and Kerala mangoes are being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg. “The supply is increasing of Ratnagiri Hapus and it will soon be available to the common man,” said the trader.

Changes in climate and untimely rains have increased the incidence of crop damage during blossoms. “The cost of production is likely to increase as the cost of spray has increased.