Navi Mumbai: On-duty woman traffic constable hit by two-wheeler at APMC market

An on-duty woman traffic constable suffered injuries after she was hit by a two-wheeler at APMC market on Thursday.
According to the police, SS Dhome, 28, was managing the traffic near Annapurna Chowk around 10.30 am. A two-wheeler, which was plying on the wrong side of the road, hit her.
‘Dhome suffered injuries on her legs and some other parts of her body. She was rushed a hospital by a few other colleagues and she is now recuperating there," said a police official from ÀPMC police station.
The scooter rider was arrested by the police for driving on the wrong side of the road.
The arrested man is Sayyad Vakil Khan, 22, a resident of Juhugaon in Vashi.
The police booked him under section 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the judicial court on Thursday and was released on bail.
