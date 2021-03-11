Navi Mumbai: On-duty woman traffic constable hit by two-wheeler at APMC market

An on-duty woman traffic constable suffered injuries after she was hit by a two-wheeler at APMC market on Thursday.

According to the police, SS Dhome, 28, was managing the traffic near Annapurna Chowk around 10.30 am. A two-wheeler, which was plying on the wrong side of the road, hit her.

‘Dhome suffered injuries on her legs and some other parts of her body. She was rushed a hospital by a few other colleagues and she is now recuperating there," said a police official from ÀPMC police station.