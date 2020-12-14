Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Vasai-Virar, parts of Madhya Pradesh to receive rain for next 24 hours: IMD

"Due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence is formed over central India and moisture feed from the Arabian sea has resulted into formation of thick clouds and the rainfall," IMD said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad started receiving moderate rainfall since Monday morning, and it is expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

"Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain during the last three-four hours. The latest satellite image indicates cloudiness over the North Konkan region. Light to moderate rain expected to continue for the next three-four hours," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, IMD Mumbai said.