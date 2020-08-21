Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update for August 21, 2020: IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Aug 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas ahead of the festive weekend.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar (August 20, August 22, August 23, August 24), Thane (August 20 to August 24) and Mumbai district (August 20, August 22 and August 23).
The latest radar/satellite images indicate very active monsoon over Konkan, more on North Konkan, Thane including Mumbai. These regions are expected to receive more rain in the next 24 hours. IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said: “Mumbai, Thane NM recd mod to hvy- wide spread RF in 24 hrs with 1,2 stns crossing 120 mm too. Latest radar/satellite images indicate very active monsoon ovr Konkan,more on N Konkan including Mumbai, Thane.Trend to cont nxt 24 hrs with interiors too."
A high tide of 4.75 metres is expected at 1:33 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a Low tide of 0.74 metres also likely to occur at 7:38 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 63.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 31.6 mm in the last 24 hours.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Friday will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)