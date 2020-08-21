Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 90%

With good rainfall in the catchment areas in the last few days, the Tansa lake started overflowing on Thursday evening.

Tansa lake, which is key source of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Thursday evening. Tansa, located in adjoining Thane district, is the fourth reservoir after Tulsi, Vihar, and Modak Sagar, to get filled to the brim.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,15,423 million litres of water or 90.88% as recorded on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 94.91% with 13,73,708 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 93.31% with 13,50,554 million litres.