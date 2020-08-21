Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 90%

With good rainfall in the catchment areas in the last few days, the Tansa lake started overflowing on Thursday evening.
Tansa lake, which is key source of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Thursday evening. Tansa, located in adjoining Thane district, is the fourth reservoir after Tulsi, Vihar, and Modak Sagar, to get filled to the brim.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,15,423 million litres of water or 90.88% as recorded on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 94.91% with 13,73,708 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 93.31% with 13,50,554 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.58%, Middle Vaitarna 96.14%, Upper Vaitarna has 75.76%, Bhatsa 90.40%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 50.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 110.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 86.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 80.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 72.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 38.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 775.00mm rainfall.
The BMC on Wednesday had said that it will reduce water cut to 10 per cent from the existing 20 per cent from August 21. The civic body had imposed 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5, as there was less than 50 per cent water stock in these seven lakes that supply 3,750 lakh million litres drinking water to the city.
