Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update for August 19, 2020: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over next 4 to 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai and suburbs will likely receive light to moderate rainfall.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said: "Light to moderate Rainfall recd in last 24 hrs in Mumbai, Thane area. Trend is likely to continue next 24 hrs. Tomorrow possibilities of very enhanced Rains in the state, both over coast as well as interior, wide spread."
The IMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next four to five days. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are likely to witness maximum rainfall intensity on Friday and Saturday, when the Ganesh festival commences, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 22.
"With likely formation of low pressure ovr N Bay on 19Aug & getting well marked in nxt 24hrs & moving westwards; Mah, Goa, Guj likely to receive widespread RF nxt 4-5 days with hvy to very hvy RF over Konkan, M Mah more: Mumbai Thane too. 21-22 could be Max; Arrival days of Lord Ganesha," Hosalikar tweeted late Tuesday night.
The IMD has predicted a high tide in Mumbai today. A high alert has been issued to Mumbai for a high tide wave of 4.61 metres at 12.17 pm today.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Wednesday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today and relative humidity of about 90% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.
According to the Thane's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a total of 2592.20 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.
The Modak Sagar dam, one of the seven reservoirs which supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Tuesday night following incessant rains in its catchment area. With good rainfall this month, the seven dams- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - have 85 per cent water stock.
