Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update for August 19, 2020: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over next 4 to 5 days

The IMD has predicted a high tide in Mumbai today. A high alert has been issued to Mumbai for a high tide wave of 4.61 metres at 12.17 pm today.

IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Wednesday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today and relative humidity of about 90% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.

According to the Thane's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a total of 2592.20 mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Modak Sagar dam, one of the seven reservoirs which supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Tuesday night following incessant rains in its catchment area. With good rainfall this month, the seven dams- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - have 85 per cent water stock.