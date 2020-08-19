Mumbai Rains: Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rises to 85%

After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday opened a gate of the Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Last year the dam was full by July 26, whereas the year before it had overflowed on July 15, 2019. Tulsi and Vihar lakes, which are located within the city limits, have already filled up.

Powai lake, another lake in the city limits, overflowed earlier. Its water is not used for drinking purposes, though. The BMC has implemented 20 percent water cut in the city as the dams supplying water to Mumbai had less than 50 percent water stock as of July end.

With good rainfall in August, the seven dams have 85 percent water stock on Wednesday. The seven lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.