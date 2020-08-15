Mumbai Rains: Part of a dilapidated Bhuleshwar building collapses; water levels in lakes increase

As rains continue to batter Mumbai, a portion of a four-storeyed building in south Mumbai's Bhuleshwar, came down crashing on Friday afternoon.

The building was declared dilapidated by the BMC and there was nobody living inside, thus no casualty was reported and as the wall that came down formed the outer perimeter, no severe property damages were reported either.

"The building was declared dilapidated and the residents were being provided an alternate place to stay. There was neither any casualty nor any serious damage to the nearby properties reported," a local BJP corporator, Rita Makwana told FPJ.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the city lakes have risen to 65 per cent on Friday. In the past 22 days, there has been an increase in the water level by 30 per cent.

"The water levels in the lakes have increased significantly in the past three weeks. Hopefully, there will be sufficient rains in the catchment areas during the month fo August and September" said a senior official of the hydraulics department.

"The water levels of the lakes are being monitored closely and if the levels reach a sufficient mark, then the water cut might be reviewed," added the official.

Since the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the city received heavy to moderate spells of rainfall in different parts of the city. The Santacruz observatory has recorded 14 mm of rains till 5:30 pm on Friday while Colaba observatory recorded 10 mm of rainfall.

As the rainfall was not very intense, traffic and railway movement remained uninterrupted.

Weather experts stated, the rains will continue till August 18, however, the intensity won't be high.

"The rains will continue in Mumbai and its adjoining districts - Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Nashik till August 18. However, the intensity of rains will not be high like we saw in the first week of August," Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather told FPJ.

"The isolated places may receive heavy rainfall and there is a chance of decent rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes as well," Palawat added.