Mumbai: Thackeray faction & Shinde camp adamant on Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park | PTI

After BMC’s denial for holding the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, the Thackeray faction and Shinde camp on Thursday took aggressive postures. Former minister Anil Parab said that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has not identified any other site other than Shivaji Park for holding the customary Dussehra rally. On the other hand, the Shinde camp spokesman Kiran Pawaskar declared that they will try till the end to hold their rally at Shivaji Park.

Read Also 5 Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to visit this Navaratri

Parab said the party had received permission from the high court seven times in the past to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park and hoped that this time also they will get high court’s nod. ‘’BMC has denied permission to both citing law and order issues. Does that restrict to Shivaji Park? They (Shinde camp) are holding their rally at BKC and party president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence is nearer to it,’’ he added thereby showing the contradiction in BMC’s approval.

However, Pawaskar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, will hold the Dussehra rally as done in the past by the party supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray. He clarified that the government did not exert any pressure on the issue of BMC’s clearance for holding the rally at Shivaji Park.