Buildings on the Brink: As redevelopment is impossible, tenants refuse to vacate Ghatkopar building declared as dangerous

Soneji claimed that the structural audit report of the building submitted by the landlord stated it would fall in case of an earthquake or fire. "If an earthquake occurs, my building will not be the only one to collapse. It will affect other structures also. A fire can be prevented if proper precautionary measures are followed. Considering the facts put by the tenants’ representative before the court, a stay was granted," he said.

"Our building was declared C1 in 2014. Before 2016, there was no restriction. If timely redevelopment was initiated, today we would have been staying in our own houses in redeveloped buildings,” Soneji added.

In Narayan Nagar, Building No. 2 was demolished in 2017 following a C1 notice. Umesh Rathod, who lived in the building said, "Due to Naval restrictions, we are helpless now. If the notification restricting building construction activity is revoked, us tenants will get major relief."

Rathod has been paying rent of Rs 29,000 every month. While other tenants have shifted to far-off places like Kalyan, Badlapur as they were unable to pay the high rents in Ghatkopar, he said.