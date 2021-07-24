Buildings on the Brink: As redevelopment is impossible, tenants refuse to vacate Ghatkopar building declared as dangerous

Tenants living under the `pagdi system’ in Narayan Nagar building No.1 in Ghatkopar, categorised as C1 (highly dangerous) by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently, are unwilling to vacate the building, as they say there is no scope of redevelopment as the building falls within the restricted radius of 500 meters from the Naval depot. They have obtained a stay order from the city civil court, as the BMC has been unable to offer any transit accommodation to the affected tenants, a resident said.
The residents say if they move out of the building, constructed in 1942, they will have to keep paying rent from their own pocket for years, as neither the BMC nor the landlord have offered any alternative accommodation.
What residents say:
Jitendra Soneji, a resident asked, "Why does the BMC issue eviction and demolition notices to the C1 categorised buildings which are in the restricted zone, when there is no chance of redevelopment? The residents know for a fact that if they leave their houses, they cannot return. Why would one shift?"
Soneji contended that dozens of C1 buildings have been demolished and the residents have been compelled to stay in rented homes till today.
"The Naval office does not issue NOC for carrying out redevelopment here. BMC is well aware of it. Therefore, as a special case, it should allow the old buildings in this particular area to carry out repairs instead," he said.
Soneji claimed that the structural audit report of the building submitted by the landlord stated it would fall in case of an earthquake or fire. "If an earthquake occurs, my building will not be the only one to collapse. It will affect other structures also. A fire can be prevented if proper precautionary measures are followed. Considering the facts put by the tenants’ representative before the court, a stay was granted," he said.
"Our building was declared C1 in 2014. Before 2016, there was no restriction. If timely redevelopment was initiated, today we would have been staying in our own houses in redeveloped buildings,” Soneji added.
In Narayan Nagar, Building No. 2 was demolished in 2017 following a C1 notice. Umesh Rathod, who lived in the building said, "Due to Naval restrictions, we are helpless now. If the notification restricting building construction activity is revoked, us tenants will get major relief."
Rathod has been paying rent of Rs 29,000 every month. While other tenants have shifted to far-off places like Kalyan, Badlapur as they were unable to pay the high rents in Ghatkopar, he said.
What Landlord says:
Rajesh Nakrani the landlord said, "Till the Navy issues any fresh notification, nothing can be done. If I move court against the Navy it will cost me a lot. The problem is not just of one building here. Like me, several other landlords and tenants are equally waiting for an amendment in the law. "
What officials say:
A reply to a detailed query sent to the Indian Navy for comment is awaited. The Defence PRO said the existing notification was simply being adhered to. While an amendment to the law is possible, until a revised notification is issued, the existing one will apply.
Despite repeated attempts, Assistant Municipal Commissioner N-Ward, Ajit Kumar Ambi, was not available for comment.
