Buildings on the Brink: 53-year-old Mahim bldg declared 'dangerous' by BMC in 2005; tenants continue to stay put

Burhani Manzil, 53-year-old building in the crowded market area of Kapad Bazar in Mahim West, has been categorized by the BMC as a C1 structure, which means highly dilapidated or dangerous. Even though the structure was tagged dilapidated back in 2005, the building continues to stand tall and fully occupied. The ground-plus-three floor pagdi system building in a bylane of the old market area houses 27 flats with 250 residents. Most tenants have been residing here since the early 1970’s.
What residents say:
One of the residents said that though it has been categorized as ‘highly dangerous’ and the civic body has been issuing ‘vacate’ notices every monsoon, not a single brick has fallen, nor any untoward incident has taken place in the last 16 years since it was declared C1.
“All it requires is some repairs,” the resident said. Since it is a pagdi system building where residents are only part-owners and cannot form a society or collect money for maintenance, carrying out repairs is an issue.
“The building should be brought under repair cess, for which we are ready to pay,” he said, adding that subsequent audits since 2012 by the BMC-appointed structural auditors have shown that the building is not highly dangerous and yet the civic body has not removed it from the C1 category.
What landlords say:
However, one of the three landlords, Mohd Ghulam Narwala said he wants the tenants to vacate the building and has moved court against them. He also said that the BMC will hold him responsible if anything happens to the building.
What officials say:
Meanwhile, local corporator Sheetal Gambhir backed the residents and asked where will they go. Will they be given another accommodation or will someone be taking their responsibility. Assistant municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar was not available for comment, despite repeated attempts.