Buildings on the Brink: 53-year-old Mahim bldg declared 'dangerous' by BMC in 2005; tenants continue to stay put

Burhani Manzil, 53-year-old building in the crowded market area of Kapad Bazar in Mahim West, has been categorized by the BMC as a C1 structure, which means highly dilapidated or dangerous. Even though the structure was tagged dilapidated back in 2005, the building continues to stand tall and fully occupied. The ground-plus-three floor pagdi system building in a bylane of the old market area houses 27 flats with 250 residents. Most tenants have been residing here since the early 1970’s.

What residents say:

One of the residents said that though it has been categorized as ‘highly dangerous’ and the civic body has been issuing ‘vacate’ notices every monsoon, not a single brick has fallen, nor any untoward incident has taken place in the last 16 years since it was declared C1.