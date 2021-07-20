Buildings on the Brink: BMC declares Kandivli building unfit; residents say they will go for redevelopment on their own

“There are buildings that are more than 100 years old and are still standing tall. In the structural audit that we conducted, it clearly states that repair work will suffice and demolishing the entire building is not necessary,” he said.

However, another member contradicted saying that redevelopment is necessary as there are complaints of leakage that has eventually weakened the foundation of the structure.

What officials say:

Meanwhile, civic officials have said that if the members delay in going in for redevelopment then the BMC may move the court. “The good thing about this society is they themselves have taken the responsibility of redevelopment. They have also held a few meetings with private builders,” said an official.

“We had sent them a letter demanding structural audit reports three years ago. In the report, it was found out that the building needs immediate repairs as its condition has deteriorated. If there is a delay, then we may levy a penalty on them,” said the official.