Mumbai house collapses: Such incidents are normal, sad that people died, says Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

Maha CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapses in Mumbai and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims.

Twenty five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe water-logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.

Thackeray spoke to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and took stock of the rescue and relief operations. He directed the authorities to ensure coordination among the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), municipal workers, fire brigade and police for rescue operations.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the kin of each of the victims will get an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and the injured will be treated free of cost.

'BMC is a complete failure': BJP leader Ashish Shelar lashes out at Mumbai civic body

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the BMC has proven to be complete failure in disaster management and should be held accountable for their actions. "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is a complete failure in disaster management. Why has BMC faltered in saving people's lives? They have to answer. We demand that Thackeray ji initiate an inquiry in the BMC", news agency ANI quoted Shelar as saying.