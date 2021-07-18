Mumbai house collapses: Such incidents are normal, sad that people died, says Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

After at least 25 died in several house collapses triggered by landslides due to heavy overnight rains in Mumbai, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said "such incidents are normal amid 300 mm rain in a day".
"Santa Cruz received around 235-270mm of rain while Chembur saw 200mm y'day. Red alert was issued & people were evacuated to safe places from danger zones. Such incidents are normal amid 300mm rain in a day. Sad that 21 people died," news agency ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.
Maha CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapses in Mumbai and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims.
Twenty five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe water-logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.
Thackeray spoke to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and took stock of the rescue and relief operations. He directed the authorities to ensure coordination among the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), municipal workers, fire brigade and police for rescue operations.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the kin of each of the victims will get an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and the injured will be treated free of cost.
'BMC is a complete failure': BJP leader Ashish Shelar lashes out at Mumbai civic body
BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the BMC has proven to be complete failure in disaster management and should be held accountable for their actions. "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is a complete failure in disaster management. Why has BMC faltered in saving people's lives? They have to answer. We demand that Thackeray ji initiate an inquiry in the BMC", news agency ANI quoted Shelar as saying.
