Mumbai: Temperature spurts by 6 degrees in just 24 hrs

Mumbai: After enjoying a short and sweet chilly spell for two days, there was a sudden rise in temperature on Sunday. The maximum temperature rose to 32 degrees Celsius, which is 5.5 degrees higher, as against 26.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday.
Weather experts attributed it to the change in wind pattern. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius, which was 0.1 degree Celsius above normal, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 32 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.
Meanwhile the minimum temperature has also increased to 17.5 two degrees Celsius, as against 15.5 degrees recorded on Saturday. The Colaba and Santacruz observatory recorded 19 and 17.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity recorded was between 68 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively.
According to doctors, due to the marked difference in day and night temperature, many types of physical problems can occur. These include viral and allergies, including cough and cold.
