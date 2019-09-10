Mumbai: Teen steals Rs 10lakh from home to help BF, held

Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs10 lakh from her home in Kandivali and eloping with her boyfriend, police said on Monday.

The girl, Radha Gupta, and her boyfriend Amir Naushad Khan, a resident of Govandi, were held on Sunday from Kalina where they were hiding, an official said.

“On August 30, the girl stole Rs10 lakh and ran away with her boyfrie­nd. When her parents came to kn­ow of the theft, they filed a com­plaint at Kandivali poli­ce stn. We nabbed them after placing their phones under surveillance,” he said.

He said Rs7 lakh was recovered from the girl. “She has told police that she wanted to help Khan start a business. The two met at a wedding in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh,” the official added.

Senior Inspector Nitin Pondkule of Kandivali police station said Gupta and Khan were produced in a court, which sent them to police custody for a day.