Mumbai: Taxi, auto rickshaw drivers avoid regular passengers on excuse of booking on aggregator apps like Ola, Uber

The taxis and auto rickshaw drivers on platforms of aggregator apps are refusing fares to those who hail them on grounds that they are waiting for passengers or bookings on aggregator app. This seems to be a new way of evading a ride and refusing to ply. People have also taken up on social media about the same.

According to the recent complaint, a passenger who was waiting with a patient outside Wadia hospital in Parel, tried hailing a black and yellow taxi. ‘The driver said that he was waiting for a booking made on Ola Cabs but there was nothing seen on his mobile phone screen. Strict action should be taken as despite I was waiting along with a patient the cab drivers refused,’ read one of the complaints tweeted by one Sandeep Chavan along with pictures of the cab and a mobile phone simply showing the map. He also tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

These cab drivers then don't ply by using this new found tactic. In this case, the complainant stated that the driver was claiming to wait for an Ola ride booking. When Free Press Journal contacted Olacabs, they simply refused to comment. The transport experts and passenger associations claimed that the aggregators are only interested in keeping drivers happy as nothing is being done for passengers.

Recently Olacabs made provision of letting the aggregator driers know the destination of a passenger at the time of booking made and also provide access to information to the drivers on whether the passenger is paying by cash or e-wallet. However when it comes to addressing the problems faced by the passengers; nothing much seems to be done. Yet, the cases of aggregator drivers calling up passengers, asking their destination and then cancelling the ride; continues.

Meanwhile the taxi unions agree that the drivers have been giving reason of getting a booking on aggregator app and then refuse to ply. “There are drivers operating black and yellow taxis, who are on aggregator platforms of Ola and Uber. As they are promised higher fares, these drivers wait for bookings made via aggregator app and at times even refuse regular passengers who hail an empty cab,” said A L Quadros, senior taxi union leader.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:00 AM IST