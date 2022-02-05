Mumbai: Tardeo RTO earns more than Rs 32 lakh after registration of Rolls Royce Cullinan bought by Reliance Industries Limited

The Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) was in for a surprise when they had an expensive luxurious visitor coming to their doorstep to get it registered. Maharashtra’s first RTO earned more than Rs 32 lakh in various taxes after they registered the Rolls Royce Cullinan which was apparently bought by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Sources in Tardeo RTO said that they registered a Rolls Royce hatchback worth Rs 13.14 crore on January 31. If RTO officials are to be believed then this vehicle could be one of the most expensive cars’ ever purchased in the country until now. This car, a Rolls Royce Cullinan petrol version, was registered by RIL at Tardeo RTO located in Mumbai Central earlier last month.

The base price of the car, when first launched in 2018, stood at Rs 6.95 crore. However there were customized modifications made in this car that increased the price substantially. A ‘Tuscan Sun’ colour was opted for this 12-cylinder car that weighs over 2.5 tonnes and generates 564 BHP power.

“They have also obtained a special number plate as well. We collected a one-time tax of Rs 20 lakh for the car whose registration is valid till January 30, 2037. They have also paid Rs 40000 towards road safety tax and Rs 12 lakh for obtaining a special number for the vehicle,” said a RTO officer on condition of anonymity.

The company opted for a Special VIP number of ‘0001’. Usually, the highest that one has to pay for a VIP number is Rs 4 lakh from the existing series. However as the existing series had already sold off this VIP number of ‘0001’, the RTO had to open a new number series from which they allotted this vehicle number. As per rules, the vehicle owner has to pay 3 times the base value of the vehicle number that they choose, if a new series is unlocked for the purpose.

The RTO sought permission from the Transport Commissioner office, which then allowed them to start a new series for assigning vehicle registration number ‘0001’ for this Rolls Royce. This model of the vehicle was launched in 2018 and is said to be quite popular among celebrities and who’s who of India. Cullinan is the first all-terrain SUV from Rolls-Royce’s collection as stated by the British manufacturer in their website.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:48 PM IST