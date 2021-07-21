Mumbai: Tansa dam: High alert for villagers in catchment areas

Villages in the catchment area of Tansa dam have been put on alert as the reservoir is almost nearing its overflow limit after Thane and Palghar districts have been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days.

The alert was issued by the resident deputy collector of Palghar after being alerted by the BMC, asking them to vacate or temporarily shift the villagers residing in the 33 villages there.

The officials fear that if the lake overflows, it can lead to a flood.

With good rainfall in the catchment areas since last week, Tansa lake, which is one of the key sources of potable water for Mumbai, will start overflowing soon.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane's Regional Disaster Management Cell, said, “A total of 18 villages from Thane and 15 in Palghar have been put on alert. These areas are in Sahapur, Bhiwandi, Wada and Vasai talukas. The present level of the Tansa dam is 125.55 MTHD, while the overflow mark is 128.63 MTHD. We have been instructed by the BMC, which owns the dam, to intimate the villagers,” he said.