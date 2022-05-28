Mumbai: Sunny side up for Mannat following clean chit to Aryan Khan | ANI

Following the clean chit given to Aryan Khan, the mood outside his home Mannat seemed cheery as his father Shahrukh Khan’s fans gathered outside and posed with the bungalow in the backdrop. Meanwhile, several cars were seen heading in and out of the sea-facing house throughout Friday. Aryan himself was seen heading out in his chauffeur-driven car at around 5.30 pm.

While many fans were hoping to see Aryan’s superstar father so they could take a picture, many others had gathered as Mannat is a sort of tourist spot in the city. They were, too, apprised of the celebratory situation owing to the presence of a horde of media persons.

Sabha Sayyed, one of the fans, said, “Aryan was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. He had nothing to do with the drugs and finally he is out of the case. No matter how much someone tries to prevent the truth from coming out, justice will always prevail.”

Satish Nair, another person at the spot said, “I am very happy for him. He was innocent and was set free. But I also feel that because he had a father like Shahrukh Khan to back him, it was easier for him to get justice. Many people simply get jailed for things they have not done, but they do not have great lawyers to rescue them by paying their high fees. This seems unfair but unfortunately that is how it is.”