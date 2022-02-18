Mumbai: Sunny Leone claims PAN details misused in alleged loan fraud

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on Thursday claimed to have fallen victim to loan fraud and stated that her PAN card was misused.

As per reports from The Print, the actress on Twitter alleged that her PAN was used by an unknown person to procure a loan of Rs 2,000.

In the now-deleted tweet, the actress had tagged Indiabulls Securities Limited (Dhani Stocks was previously called Indiabulls Securities), and Indiabulls Home Loans, alleging that the company had not helped her in any way.

“This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and FCK’d my CIBIL score (SIC) and @IVLSecurities did nothing to help sort. HOW DOES INDIA BULLS ALLOW THIS @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official," Leone tweeted.

However, Leone was not the sole victim of the fraud. Since November last year, several Twitter users have complained that their identity details were misused to avail loans on Dhani.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:47 PM IST