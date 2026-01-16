 BMC Elections 2026: 'Marathi People Voted Wholeheartedly For BJP,' Says Amruta Fadnavis As BJP Sweeps Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: 'Marathi People Voted Wholeheartedly For BJP,' Says Amruta Fadnavis As BJP Sweeps Civic Polls

BMC Elections 2026: 'Marathi People Voted Wholeheartedly For BJP,' Says Amruta Fadnavis As BJP Sweeps Civic Polls

Amruta Fadnavis congratulated CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra, saying voters backed development over divisive politics. Her post came as the BJP-led alliance surged ahead in BMC polls, weakening the Thackerays’ hold on Mumbai. Trends show BJP leading in 88 wards and allies ahead in 116, with strong gains across 29 civic bodies.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

Amruta Fadnavis on Friday congratulated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP’s Maharashtra unit for the party’s strong performance in civic elections across the state, saying voters had clearly endorsed politics centred on development.

In a post on X, Amruta Fadnavis said the people of Maharashtra had “wholeheartedly voted for and given their preference to the party that prioritises development work and strives for progress,” while also delivering a message to those indulging in divisive politics based on identity, language and region. She congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra for the mandate.

Her remarks came as the BJP-led alliance headed towards a massive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with trends indicating that the Thackeray cousins were losing their grip over Mumbai’s civic body after 25 years.

According to the latest trends, the BJP-led alliance is leading in 116 wards in the 227-member BMC. The BJP is ahead in 88 wards, while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 28. In comparison, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is ahead in 74 wards, and Raj Thackeray’s MNS in eight.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Municipal 2026 Verdict: NDA Projects Results As Mandate For Development, Trust And Governance
Maharashtra Municipal 2026 Verdict: NDA Projects Results As Mandate For Development, Trust And Governance
VVMC Elections 2026 Results: BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body With 71 Seats As BJP Emerges Main Challenger
VVMC Elections 2026 Results: BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body With 71 Seats As BJP Emerges Main Challenger
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy Dialogue
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy Dialogue
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series Decider| VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series Decider| VIDEO

The BMC, which has an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, went to polls after a nine-year gap. Across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in 1,212 wards, while its ally Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is ahead in 305, underlining the alliance’s statewide dominance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Municipal 2026 Verdict: NDA Projects Results As Mandate For Development, Trust And...
Maharashtra Municipal 2026 Verdict: NDA Projects Results As Mandate For Development, Trust And...
VVMC Elections 2026 Results: BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body With 71 Seats As BJP...
VVMC Elections 2026 Results: BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body With 71 Seats As BJP...
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy...
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy...
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 77-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹45 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam;...
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 77-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹45 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam;...
Mumbai This Weekend: Sonu Nigam, AR Rehman To Perform Together, Midnight Cycling At Marine Drive;...
Mumbai This Weekend: Sonu Nigam, AR Rehman To Perform Together, Midnight Cycling At Marine Drive;...