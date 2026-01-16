BMC Elections 2026: 'Marathi People Voted Wholeheartedly For BJP,' Says Amruta Fadnavis As BJP Sweeps Civic Polls

Amruta Fadnavis on Friday congratulated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP’s Maharashtra unit for the party’s strong performance in civic elections across the state, saying voters had clearly endorsed politics centred on development.

In a post on X, Amruta Fadnavis said the people of Maharashtra had “wholeheartedly voted for and given their preference to the party that prioritises development work and strives for progress,” while also delivering a message to those indulging in divisive politics based on identity, language and region. She congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra for the mandate.

Her remarks came as the BJP-led alliance headed towards a massive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with trends indicating that the Thackeray cousins were losing their grip over Mumbai’s civic body after 25 years.

According to the latest trends, the BJP-led alliance is leading in 116 wards in the 227-member BMC. The BJP is ahead in 88 wards, while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 28. In comparison, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is ahead in 74 wards, and Raj Thackeray’s MNS in eight.

The BMC, which has an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, went to polls after a nine-year gap. Across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in 1,212 wards, while its ally Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is ahead in 305, underlining the alliance’s statewide dominance.