Mumbai: Sudanese citizen arrested at airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh

"A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs this morning, after smuggling 1,861g gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan," said Customs.

He used the baggage trolley at the Mumbai Airport to take out the 4 packets of gold.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs.

The drugs were found concealed in courier parcels.

"After keeping surveillance for 5 days, the intended recipients - one Indian citizen and one Nigerian passport holder, were identified and arrested", informed the Customs.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:32 AM IST