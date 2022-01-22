e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Mumbai: Sudanese citizen arrested at airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh

A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs, after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan.

"A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs this morning, after smuggling 1,861g gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan," said Customs.

He used the baggage trolley at the Mumbai Airport to take out the 4 packets of gold.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs.

The drugs were found concealed in courier parcels.

"After keeping surveillance for 5 days, the intended recipients - one Indian citizen and one Nigerian passport holder, were identified and arrested", informed the Customs.

