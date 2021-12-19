Mumbai: Suburban train travellers to get 23 more lifts by March 31, 2022

Suburban railway commuters are likely to get additional amenities during their daily commute in the New Year. The Mumbai division of CR and WR have set a deadline of March 31, 2022, for 23 more lifts in the Mumbai Divisions of both zonal railways. These lifts will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer and more convenient commute.



Recently WR commissioned two new lifts one at Mira Road and the other at Kandivali. Apart from that WR will also install 10 more lifts in its Mumbai Central Division, including Goregaon, Borivali, Nallasopara, Vaitarna and Palghar stations



Similarly, CRs suburban section will also get 13 more lifts by March 2022. Under this plan apart from other stations, the Byculla station of CR will get three more lifts by March and Kalyan and Titwala stations will also get one lift each.



We are committed to providing the best amenities to our customers and passengers. The lifts will help ensure a smooth flow of passengers from stations to foot over bridges," said a senior officer of WR.



At present, there are 44 lifts in the Mumbai Division of CR. Similarly, the Mumbai Central division of WR has 39 lifts.



Additional 10 more Lifts are planned to be installed in this financial year. Recently, WR had commissioned two new lifts and had opened for public service at Dadar station and one each at Kandivali and Mira Road station.



"One of the new Lifts has been commissioned at PF No. 1 on the middle Foot over Bridge at Kandivali station while the other has been commissioned at Mira Road station at PF No. 4 on north Foot over Bridge on December 18th, 2021," said a senior officer of WR adding that these lifts have been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs. 39 lakh each, having a capacity of 20 passengers at a time and have been provided especially to look after the comfort of the elderly, Divyangjan, pregnant women and children.

