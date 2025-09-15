Mumbai Suburban Rail Safety Boost: MRVC’s Trespass Control Project Nears Completion With 98% Progress

Representational Image |

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), in collaboration with Central and Western Railways, is on the verge of completing a significant infrastructure-driven safety initiative aimed at reducing track-related fatalities on Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

Project Nears 98% Completion Under MUTP-III

The Trespass Control Measures project, implemented under Phase III of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-III), has reached 98% physical progress and is expected to be fully completed by the end of September 2025.

Sanctioned with a budget of Rs 551 crore, the project targets 34 high-risk locations across the city’s extensive suburban rail system. It is primarily designed to deter unauthorized track crossings—one of the leading causes of commuter fatalities.

27 New Foot Over Bridges, Subways, and Fencing Built

According to MRVC, as part of the initiative, authorities have constructed 27 new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), 2 FOB extensions, 2 pedestrian linkways, 1 subway, and 1 home platform. In addition, extensive boundary walls and fencing have been completed—10.75 km by Western Railway and 32.914 km by Central Railway. One remaining site at Kalwa (Thane end) is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Preliminary data suggests that the infrastructure upgrades are already contributing to improved safety outcomes. According to figures provided by the Government Railway Police , the number of fatalities due to trespassing and other causes has seen a substantial decline over the past decade.

"On Central Railway, fatalities dropped from 1,782 in 2009 (an average of 5.1 deaths per km annually) to 1,082 in 2024 (3.1 deaths/km), marking a 40% reduction. Similarly, on Western Railway, the number of deaths declined from 1,468 in 2009 (8 deaths/km) to 709 in 2024 (3.9 deaths/km), representing a 51.7% decrease" said an official.

“These figures reflect the growing effectiveness of infrastructure-based interventions in enhancing commuter safety and reducing life-threatening incidents across the Mumbai suburban railway network,” said a senior railway official, adding that it is the result of joint efforts made by Central and Western Railways and the MRVC. Apart from the Trespass Control Measures project of the MRVC, several other important steps have also been taken by both zonal railways in the last decade.

MRVC Calls Initiative a Milestone in Safety Modernization

Sunil G. Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of MRVC, emphasized the long-term significance of the project. “With over 98 percent of physical progress achieved, the Trespass Control Project under MUTP III is on the verge of completion. These measures are vital for commuter safety and accident prevention, while also contributing to the modernization of Mumbai’s suburban railway network,” Udasi said.

Mumbai’s suburban rail system is among the busiest in the world, catering to millions of daily commuters. The Central Railway’s Mumbai division spans 350 route kilometers, while the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division covers 183 route kilometers. "Despite its scale and complexity, the network has been steadily enhancing safety through sustained infrastructure investments" said an official.