'Mumbai style red carpet welcome for 3rd wave': Twitter concerned as Mumbaikars throng Crawford Market like there is no COVID-19

Mumbai reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on July 9, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,26,637. 566 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,00,974. Now, there are 7,731 active cases in the city.

City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 15,599 as per data released by the city's civic body. On Friday, 39,075 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 74,62,558 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 892 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.07 percent.

There are total 10 containment zones in the city and 63 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.