Mumbai records 600 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on July 9

Mumbai reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on July 9, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,26,637.



566 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,00,974. Now, there are 7,731 active cases in the city.

City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 15,599 as per data released by the city's civic body.