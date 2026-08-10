 Mumbai: Stray Dog Reportedly Bites Nearly 130 People In 7 Hrs In Kalyan; Victims Given Anti-Rabies Injections
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Mumbai: Stray Dog Reportedly Bites Nearly 130 People In 7 Hrs In Kalyan; Victims Given Anti-Rabies Injections

A white stray dog reportedly bit nearly 130 people within seven hours in Kalyan's Adharwadi on Sunday, triggering a major search operation. According to News18, victims were taken to Rukmani Bai Hospital and given anti-rabies injections. KDMC officials, police and local representatives searched for the dog for hours before catching it at around 1.30 am.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Mumbai: Stray Dog Reportedly Bites Nearly 130 People In 7 Hrs In Kalyan; Victims Given Anti-Rabies Injections
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Mumbai: In a dramatic incident that came to light, a white stray dog reportedly bit nearly 130 people within a span of seven hours in Adharwadi, Kalyan, on Sunday evening. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region and triggered widespread fear among locals.

According to News18, following the incident, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) launched an intensive search operation. However, after hours of searching, the stray dog was finally caught at 1.30 am.

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Victims taken to hospital

Subsequently, the victims who were reportedly bitten by the dog were sent to Rukmani Bai Hospital for treatment. The reports further state that the victims were given anti-rabies injections. Moreover, hospital doctor Dr Sandeep Pagare said all the patients told authorities that they had been bitten by a white dog.

According to the hospital authorities, the white dog allegedly turned aggressive and attacked people near Sandeep Hotel, targeting those passing through the area.

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Search operation launched

Following reports of the dog bites, personnel from the Khadakpada and MHB police stations, along with local corporators and their workers, joined the search. The dog was eventually caught, but the incident has sparked concerns among locals regarding safety on the streets.

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