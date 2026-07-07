VIDEO: Moving Motorcycle Falls Into Uncovered Excavated Pit In Kalyan; Biker & 2 Others Escape Major Mishap

A biker narrowly escapes major mishap in Kalyan |

Mumbai: A biker fell into an uncovered pit on Monday evening that had been reportedly excavated by a private mobile company in the Patri Pool area of Kalyan. The incident was caught on a CCTV installed nearby, raising concerns regarding motorists' safety.

The visuals captured on CCTV show the biker and two others on the bike slip and fell into the pit. Within moments, the bike can be seen tilted, with all three occupants struggling to stand. Following the incident, nearby people rushed to help the family. The bike was taken aside from the spot as locals helped the biker and his accomplices.

Kalyan - A bike rider met with an accident after falling into an uncovered pit excavated by a private mobile company in the Patri Pool area of Kalyan, with the entire incident caught on CCTV camera. pic.twitter.com/dUVMdtVtfV — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 7, 2026

According to the caption of the viral video post, no injuries were reported. However, during the monsoon, leaving an excavated pit uncovered raises serious safety concerns for commuters and vehicles passing through the area.

Delivery rider killed in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a food delivery rider was killed after being hit by a speeding tanker in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West. The incident was reported on Saturday when the rider was allegedly run over by the tanker.

According to reports, the delivery rider died on the spot due to the impact of the accident. The victim has been identified as Harsh. It is believed that Harsh was associated with an online food delivery platform to earn his livelihood and, to make ends meet, was working overtime when he met with the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred around 1.20 am near Amrut Nagar in Jogeshwari West. After the collision, the tanker driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene by speeding away. However, alert locals and eyewitnesses chased the vehicle, intercepted it and handed the driver over to Oshiwara Police.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel arrived at the spot. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed about the tragic accident. Moreover, the tanker involved in the accident has been seized, and a case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/