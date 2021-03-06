Mumbai: State’s subsidies hover around ₹20,500 cr

Maharashtra Government has pegged subsidies at Rs 20,500 crore in 2020-21 (BE). Of the 20,500 crore, as high as Rs 7,000 crore was towards the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana 2019 (State Level), Rs 5,020 crore for concession in energy tariff to Agriculture Pump Consumers (General), Rs 3,000 crore for incentives under package scheme of incentives to industrial units, Rs 2,376 crore for food grain distribution and related schemes like Antyodaya Anna Yojana, Annapurna Scheme, Rs 1,654 crore for premium subsidy under Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojana (State share) and Rs 1,450 crore for compensation in order to recoup losses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for providing concessional fares to senior citizens, students, freedom fighters.

Furthermore, the status of outstanding guarantees given by the State at the end of 2018-19 were Rs 25,135 crore (9.0 per cent of total revenue receipts). The highest outstanding guarantee of 76.1 per cent was given by the Urban Development Department followed by 15.7 per cent by Co-operation, Marketing & Textile Department and 3.2 per cent by Public Works Department.

As per the 14th FC recommendations, the State received Rs 13,532.11 crore basic grants & Rs 294.84 crore performance grants for rural local bodies and Rs 9,930.28 crore basic grants & Rs 1,037.73 crore performance grants for urban local bodies which were fully utilised. The State also received Rs 6,146.25 crore grants-in-aid towards State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) which were fully utilised.