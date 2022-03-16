Mumbai: State-run hospitals suffer as medicos go on strike; over 3,000 elective surgeries unperformed

Owing to the strike of the medical teachers and doctors since the past two days, over 3,000 elective surgeries couldn't be performed across state-run medical colleges on Tuesday.

Around 2,700 teachers withdrew from clinical work while the doctors boycotted patient care for the first time on Monday after dharnas and hunger strikes for the past 49 days failed to get the government’s attention.

The Central Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA) stated that it will decide upon the further course of action after holding a virtual meet tomorrow.

It further said that the discussion over the issue with medical education minister Amit Deshmukh ended on a positive note as he has promised to rake up the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

MSMTA's Dr Sachin Mulkutkar said doctors skipped OPD, ward visits, routine lab investigation, routine radiological investigation, routine and elective surgeries, but emergency services were conducted.

“We had intimated the deans already. We will handle emergency cases, if any. Despite our work during the pandemic and so many days of agitation, the government has not even extended us the courtesy to sit and discuss the issue,” he said.

“We held two to three meetings with the state medical education department and directorate of medical education and research, but the authorities are not taking our demands seriously. They don’t understand the urgency of the issue. We will not resume work until there is a written assurance,” he concluded.

One of the medical students, who got signed their dissertation before the strike, said there are 100 students in his batch, of which only 10-12 have managed to get a teacher sign's for their dissertation while the rest are struggling to get it. And, without the signature they won't get the qualifying certificate, added the student.

Demands of the strikers

Implementation of 7th Pay Commission

Payment of arrears

Stop transfers to new colleges at Alibaug, Satara and Nandurbar

Time-bound promotions

Services Affected

OPD consultations, surgeries, radiological investigations stopped from Monday

Teachers refuse to conduct exams, have stopped taking MBBS and PG classes for more than a month

Won't sign dissertation without which PG students cannot appear for exams scheduled in May

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:58 AM IST