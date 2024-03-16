 Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

The SSSA will be a six-member body, chaired by the Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Musab QaziUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Schools in the state will now be routinely evaluated and graded based on various parameters including physical infrastructure, number of teachers and governance practices, as prescribed in the National Education Policy (NEP). The state government on Friday announced the creation of a special agency, the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) for setting and enforcing quality standards for the states schools.

Assessment Criteria and Grades for Schools Under New Evaluation Body

The body will be responsible for evaluating the schools through both self and thirdparty assessment. The schools will be given one of the six grades (A+, A, B, B+, C, C+) according to their performance. These grades will have to be displayed at the schools.

Read Also
MP: State Board Allows Class 12 Students From Dhar's Archana Vidyapeeth To Write Exams After School...
article-image

NEP's Recommendations For Quality Assurance In Education

The NEP recommends an effective quality self-regulation or accreditation system for all stages of education to ensure that all schools follow certain minimal professional and quality standards. It suggests that the SSSA establish a minimal set of standards based on basic parameters such as safety, security, basic infrastructure, number of teachers across subjects and grades, financial probity, and sound processes of governance.

Read Also
Significant drop in SSA funds to states, UTs, shows Education Ministry data
article-image

Six-Member SSA Committee To Oversee Educational Quality

The SSSA will be a six-member body, chaired by the Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The authority will maintain a special portal providing details about schools documents, self-assessments, and thirdparty assessments. All schools in the state are required to carry out the process of self-evaluation on this portal. The authority will determine the frequency of the evaluation process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: ED Arrests Extortionist Romi Bhagat In Cox & Kings Money Laundering Case

Mumbai News: ED Arrests Extortionist Romi Bhagat In Cox & Kings Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: BMC Initiates 3D Digital Mapping Project For Extensive Urban Planning

Mumbai: BMC Initiates 3D Digital Mapping Project For Extensive Urban Planning

Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

MSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea

MSCB Scam: ED Gets Nod To Intervene In Closure Plea

Mumbai: Gokhale-Barfiwala Flyover Mismatch Solutions Delayed Despite VJTI's Involvement

Mumbai: Gokhale-Barfiwala Flyover Mismatch Solutions Delayed Despite VJTI's Involvement