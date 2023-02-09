Significant drop in SSA funds to states, UTs, shows Education Ministry data

Representative Photo | Pixabay

New Delhi: Initiatives under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) have seen a significant drop in funding to states and union territories, from Rs 32,326.82 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 24,873.18 crore in 2021-22, according to the data shared by Education Ministry in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The SSA scheme, which is important for universalizing primary and secondary education, has witnessed a constant decline in funding from 2019-2020.

The Union Budget 2018-19 had proposed to treat school education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class 12. The programme, therefore, is prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.

Read Also Key educational initiatives in Budget 2023 yet to be allocated funding

It subsumes the three schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), and Teacher Education.

In 2019-2020, the government released Rs 32,326.82 which fell to 27,758.52 crores in 2020-21 and Rs 24,873.18 crore in 2021-22, as per the responses shared by minister of state (MoS) education Subhas Sarkar to the questions asked by Muzibulla Khan, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) in the current Budget Session of Parliament.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)