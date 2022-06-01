Mumbai: State infrastructure development agencies set up helpline numbers for monsoon related complaints

Photo: Representative Image

The state-led infrastructure development agencies such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA), and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) among others have started dedicated helpline numbers for monsoon related complaints if any.

The MSRDC and MMRDA public relations office disclosed numbers that will be functional 24x7 starting from June 1 till September 30. The MSRDC helpline numbers are 022-26517935/26420914 and 8928128406. Whereas, the MMRDA established 24x7 Control Room for Monsoon helpline numbers are 022-26591241, 022-26594176, 8657402090 and 1800228801.

The MMRDA stated that the Control Room will take round-the-clock follow-up actions on complaints, and interact with various Disaster Control Agencies like the control room of MCGM, PWD, MSRDC, etc. to exchange the information and data.

It will be helpful with a view to minimizing inconvenience to the vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by the Authority. People will be able to seek help from the Control Room on various aspects such as uprooting of trees, waterlogging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes etc. The Control Room staff will be working in three shifts, as per the MMRDA.

"The contractors have been asked to very strictly adhere to the safety measures. They are also instructed to stringently follow norms as far as barricading, reinstatement of the damaged road works, clearing and deposal of the muck on the roads is concerned, the contractors will also maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity where there is no connectivity to stormwater drains and also at the water logging spots", said Rahul Kardile, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA and MSRDC have been carrying out some big infrastructure projects worth thousands of crore rupees. The big-budget projects that are currently under construction include elevated and underground metro lines, Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink, Versova Bandra Sealink, Samruddhi Mahamarg, and Thane Creek Bridge among others.

