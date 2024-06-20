Mumbai: State Human Rights Commission Takes Suo-Motu Action On 250 Illegal Towers In Govandi-Mankhurd, Seeks BMC Response |

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission took suo-motu cognizance on Wednesday of a news article in a newspaper regarding the alleged installation of 250 illegal towers in the Govandi-Mankhurd area. The article was based on repeated complaints filed by MNS worker Satish Vidhya against these illegal structures. According to the newspaper, residents of the area fear a repeat of the tragic May 13 Ghatkopar billboard collapse incident, which claimed 16 lives and injured several others.

A notice issued by the Division Bench of Justice K K Tated and M A Sayeed said, “The news article mentions that in the M/E Ward, encompassing Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Bainganwadi, Mankhurd, more than 250 towers have been installed without authorisation. Interestingly, these towers have been erected on huts. Despite numerous complaints, the corporation has allegedly failed to take any action.”

Consequently, the commission has summoned the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department at Mantralaya and the Municipal Commissioner of BMC for a fact-finding inquiry. They are required to submit an affidavit on their findings to the SHRC before July 2.

In another incident, the Mumbai police registered a case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (when a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code against Bhavesh Bhide – the hoarding company owner, and advertising agency responsible for the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, causing 16 deaths during a dust storm.