Mumbai: State human rights commission takes cognisance against KEM hospital & BMC on nurse quarters condition

Mumbai: State human rights commission take cognisance against KEM hospital and BMC on Nurse's quarters | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo moto cognisance against the BMC and the dean of King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital for failing to maintain the nurse quarters of the hospital.

This comes after a huge slab fell on the head of a 40-year-old cook who sustained serious injuries on November 3.

“The hostel building was constructed in 1926 and is 96 years old. There are about 300 nursing students currently occupying it. In spite of several complaints / requests, the corporation failed and neglected to carry out the repairs. Not only that, the corporation failed to carry out its structural audit since 2018,” said an official.

Narrow escape of another nurse of KEM

“The office is directed to issue summons to the municipal commissioner of the BMC and dean of KEM Hospital, calling upon them to reply before this commission on or before November 11,” read the notice sent to the hospital.

Meanwhile, there was another incident wherein one of the nurses had a narrow escape after a huge slab fell close to her leg. One of the nurses said the hospital administration is waiting for someone to die under debris before any action is taken. She added that the debris from the previous incident has still not been removed.

According to sources, after a structural audit in 2018, the building was declared C2 category (needing major repairs). Yearly structural audits are a must for buildings older than 30 years.

“The proposal for major repair works of the building is already in the pipeline. The structural audit was done and it was found to be fit to be repaired. The estimations of the repair works were also done. In four to six weeks we will undertake major repairs of the building,” said an official.

Condition of KEM hostel worse than JJ Hospital resident doctors' hostel

FPJ had visited the nurse quarters and found that cracks can be seen almost everywhere, with iron scaffolding put up to prevent beams from collapsing. The condition of this hostel is worse than that of the JJ Hospital resident doctors' hostel at Byculla.

“Concrete chunks keep falling. A few months ago, a ceiling fan came crashing down along with a huge slab. Luckily, no one was injured,” said a nursing student.

The nutritional lab is so dilapidated that it has been shut. Students are forced to do their academic work in the kitchen. The bathroom walls have turned green due to leakage. Chunks of plaster have come off at several places exposing the rusted iron rods.