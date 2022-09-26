Mumbai: State Consumer Commission needs to address infrastructure and other basic civic issues

Mumbai: State Consumer Commission needs to redress other issues too |

The Commission that looks to redress the issues of citizens has a number of issues that it needs to address. These range from infrastructure requirements and space to basic needs like toilets. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) in Mumbai functions from two places.

The administration side is located at Hazarimal Somani Marg near Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus where it shares space with other commissions and tribunals like the State Human Rights Commission and Motor and Accidents Claim Tribunal.

The hearings are held at the old secretariat annex building on MG Road, close to Kala Ghoda. “The Human Rights Commission is shifting. If that space is given to the SCDRC then there will be adequate space for the number of benches and there are good infrastructure facilities there. In case this is not possible then in the existing MG Road place, the other side of the same floor canbe givenas it is not utilised much by the home guards or other departments concerned. The current space is cramped. Not enough people can stand in the courtroom. The bar room does not have enough space for lawyers and some places do not even have air-conditioning. There should also be a library for reference, which we do not have yet. There is also a need to have more forums. Mumbai has only four,” Uday Wavikar, vice president of ConsumerCourt Bar Association, said.

One of the courtrooms barely has space for the respective parties of the case to fit in. "The toilet facility is bad and not up to the needs of the crowd that comes. There are inadequate toilets for males while there is no toilet for females on the ground floor. Pregnant women particularly face a lot of difficulties," said a staffer.