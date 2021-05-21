Mumbai: SRA soon to develop mobile app to address complaints of tenants on non-payment of rent by builders

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority of Mumbai intends to develop mobile application to streamline the complaints about non-payments of rents by builders.
Deputy Chief Engineer RB Mitkar said, "Presently due to the Covid-19 situation, complainants /affected tenants who have been stopped rent payments by the builder are unable to come to office. Therefore, if a software is available the entire complaint redressal process will become much more easier and faster. Moreover, we aim to develop the online system in next three months time period."
Interestingly, 90 per cent of complaints obtained by SRA is regarding the non-payment of rents by builders and abandoned real estate projects due to lack of finance. The official believe if the process is made digital the said issue can be resolved immediately resulting in completion of slum redevelopment projects on time.
A tender has been floated seeking agency to create such application for the said work. Interested companies can visit the website to participate in the tendering process.
Besides, SRA is also developing online system for allotment of rehab houses to the beneficiaries in a bid to eliminate off-line distribution of houses via lottery draw. The Free Press Journal had reported how SRA is focussing on going digital by developing and upgrading it's operations digitally so to ensure it's work is unaffected and at the same time physical distance is also maintained amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Development of AutoDCR software to approve building scrutiny plans, conducting public hearings through video conference are some of the major decision taken in this pandemic by the SRA.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)