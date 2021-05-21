Mumbai: SRA soon to develop mobile app to address complaints of tenants on non-payment of rent by builders

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority of Mumbai intends to develop mobile application to streamline the complaints about non-payments of rents by builders.

Deputy Chief Engineer RB Mitkar said, "Presently due to the Covid-19 situation, complainants /affected tenants who have been stopped rent payments by the builder are unable to come to office. Therefore, if a software is available the entire complaint redressal process will become much more easier and faster. Moreover, we aim to develop the online system in next three months time period."

Interestingly, 90 per cent of complaints obtained by SRA is regarding the non-payment of rents by builders and abandoned real estate projects due to lack of finance. The official believe if the process is made digital the said issue can be resolved immediately resulting in completion of slum redevelopment projects on time.

