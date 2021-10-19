Mumbai: SRA issues stop-work notice to Kandivali project

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has issued a stop-work notice to a Kandivali-based developer in September over defence related objections.

It said slum redevelopment scheme under Suhas Modi SRA CHS Ltd, redeveloped by M/s Mahaveer Construction, had obtained Letter of Intent(LOI) in July 2006 and revised Intimation Approval (IOA) in July 2021 subsequently.

However, after 15 yrs of starting this project work, the defence in August 2021 has raised an objection over construction activities ongoing within the restricted 500 metres radius of defence establishment for which NOC from its office has not been obtained.

According to the officials, due to the said stop-work notice to the said slum redevelopment scheme, 190 tenements as PAPs (project-affected people) expected to be obtained by SRA have got stuck beside the sale component building of the developer.

In comparison, the slum dwellers have been given possession of their houses in buildings that have Occupancy Certificate by this developer before the defence objection.

The Free Press Journal has copies of all letters issued by the defence to the SRA and stop-work notice given to the developer informing the defence office subsequently.

Meanwhile, in the letter issued by the SRA to Major OIC Land & Legal for Commandant, Central Ordnance Depot, it also pointed out that, "The developer's office has made a representation through Advocates and Solicitors for the withdrawal of the stop-work notice.

The developer representation contended that the NOC guidelines dated October 21, 2016 issued by the minister of defence government of India along with the list of 193 stations of defence establishments in part 'A' clearly record that the security restrictions for the station mentioned therein would only apply up to 10 metres from the outer wall of such defence establishments/installations."

Thereafter, the Maharashtra Urban Development Department (UDD), in its notification dated November 7, 2016, took cognizance of this circular, directed all planning bodies to issue necessary permissions, and cancelled all the earlier circulars.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:33 AM IST