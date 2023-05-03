Mumbai: SpiceJet to operate all domestic flights from Terminal 1 from June 1

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai shared an update on Twitter to inform its passengers that their SpiceJet flights to destinations within India would operate from Terminal 1 of the airport from June 2023.

In a passenger advisory released by the CSMIA on Wednesday, it noted that all domestic flights by SpiceJet would fly from terminal 1, making the terminal, out of the two existing ones, certain for the passengers. It further requested travellers to kindly check with the airline prior reaching the airport.

"With effect from 1st June 2023, all domestic flights of SpiceJet will operate from Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport. We request all SpiceJet passengers travelling through CSMIA on/post 1st June, 2023, to check with the airline prior leaving home," the Mumbai airport said.

"At CSMIA, our teams are always committed to prioritizing the well-being of our passengers while ensuring a seamless and efficient air hub in Mumbai," the statement read further.