Mumbai: Special Suburban Trains Announced By Central & Western Railways For New Year's Eve; Details Inside

Mumbai: As the city gears up to bid farewell to the year, Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have jointly announced the operation of special suburban trains to cater to the heightened passenger demand expected on New Year's Eve. The decision aims to ensure convenient transportation for revelers attending various festivities across the city.

Central Railway special suburban services:

Main Line:

Departure: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01:30 am

Arrival: Kalyan at 03:00 am

Departure: Kalyan at 01:30 am

Arrival: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03:00 am

Harbour Line:

Departure: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01:30 am

Arrival: Panvel at 02:50 am

Departure: Panvel at 01:30 am

Arrival: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02:50 am.

Western Railway special suburban trains:

From Churchgate:

Departure at 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am, and 3:25 am

Arrival at Virar at 2:55 am, 3:40 am, 4:10 am, and 5:05 am respectively

From Virar:

Departure at 12:15 am, 12:45 am, 1:40 am, and 3:05 am

Arrival at Churchgate at 1:52 am, 2:22 am, 3:17 am, and 4:41 am respectively

These special suburban services are designed to accommodate the surge in passenger numbers expected during the New Year's Eve celebrations. All trains will make stops at every station along their respective routes, ensuring accessibility for commuters from various parts of the city.