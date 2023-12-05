Mumbai: This Goan Food Festival In The City Is All You Need To Compensate Your Canceled Goa Plans This New Year

Longing for Goa's Beaches but caught up in other responsibilities? Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International airport is all set to bring the Goan vibe to the city. The hotels is hosting a ten-day-long Goan Food Festival from December 8 to 17.

The menu is curated by Chef Saldana from Goa which will comprise a full veg and non-veg buffet for the food enthusiasts. With more than 20 authentic Goan dishes, the chef will be serving some of the popular and traditional coastal food as well as drinks. Some of the dishes include Mutton Vindaloo, Chicken cafreal, Goan fish curry, Xacuti, Bebinca, and Dodol.

To add flavour to the meal, the hotel has a refreshing bar menu including delicious cocktails and mocktails. Apart from the festival menu, you can also indulge in their à la carte menu which includes food from many parts of the world. To complete the menu, indulge in some of the delicious Goan deserts including Bebinca.

With chic and classy décor, the hotel's in-house restaurant Mado Mado is famous for their Indian classics and interactive buffet stations. And the Goan food festival comes at the right time when the hotel will be gearing up for pre-Christmas celebrations.

When: December 8-17. From 7.30pm - 11.30pm

Where: Mado Mado, Fairfield By Marriott International Airport

Cost: Rs 1,999+ per person

Reservation: +91 8657894159 / + 918657894166