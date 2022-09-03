Mumbai: Special security personnel at Gateway during Ganpati immersions | PTI

The Mumbai Police have made a new set of arrangements for the immersion of Ganpati idols at the Gateway of India jetty, which will be open this year after a break of two years.



According to the police, since the Gateway is a prominent tourist attraction that gathers a high number of tourists and visitors every day, this place is tricky to manage during the immersion activities that will start today (Sunday) to September 9. The police have deployed special personnel from their end in major parts (gates and exit/entry points) of the gateway. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), too, has made special arrangements in the Gateway for the immersions from their end.



"We have dedicated setups that will respond to panic calls (if made) in case of any unfortunate situation or alerts to manage the crowd and bring it to a normal pace, so no stampede or anything happens," said a senior police officer, who is a part of the Ganpati bandobast team in Zone I. He continued, "We have created an exit route that will be in front of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, where there will be more police personnel deployed."



According to the officer, as part of the security measures, the police will be strictly checking the visitors and tourists to avoid any unfortunate situations. The Mumbai Police have taken assistance from a private security agency in order to enhance the security for every Mumbaikar so that they can enjoy theirs most during the Ganpati festival. The police confirmed that a total of six people will be deployed at various spots, who are from the private security agency, confirmed the police.



Confirming this, the deputy commissioner of police, Hari Balaji, Zone 1, said, "We are taking the utmost precautions through the bandobast so that people can have a smooth experience during the immersion activities."



Before the ban was removed from the Gateway jetty, around 30 mandals from the nearby area immersed in the Ganpati idols were forced to go to the Girgaon Chowpatty for immersions. Reportedly, the ban was imposed by the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) in the year 2019 after an accident that occurred in 2018 when a boat belonging to them was damaged during one such immersion.