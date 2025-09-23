 Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case

The special MP and MLA court has issued summons to Prathamesh Developers LLP, through its partner Pravin Raut and Jitendra Mehta of Mehta Developers, for their alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special MP and MLA court has issued summons to Prathamesh Developers LLP, through its partner Pravin Raut and Jitendra Mehta of Mehta Developers, for their alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case. The court issued summons while taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them in August.

Noting that prima facie offence of money laundering is clearly made out, special judge Satyanarayan R Navander said, “The company and Mehta were involved in the process of generating and siphoning the proceeds of crime.”

The ED has claimed that Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd (GACPL) through HDIL launched a project in 2010 namely Meadows at Patra Chawl. Against bookings from 458 home buyers, an amount of Rs138 crore was collected. The agency claimed that HDIL’s Sarang Wadhawan and Pravin Raut, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, managed to sell the FSI (floor space index) to third party developers and collected Rs1,039.79 crore from 2010 to 2014.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹78-Crore Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Project
article-image

Some part of the said amount was used in developing the project which remained incomplete. However, most of the funds were siphoned off to various accounts, the ED has alleged. It was further claimed that Prathmesh Developers, wherein Pravin Raut is a partner and authorised signatory, diverted proceeds of crime to acquire immovable properties in its name of Prathamesh Developers. The court also noted that Mehta, proprietor of Mehta Developer, was a close associate and confidant of Rakesh Wadhawan, promoter of GACPL since 2003.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Special Court Summons Developers In Patra Chawl Money Laundering Case
Income Tax Refund Still Not Credited? This Shocking Reason Behind The Delay Will Surprise You
Income Tax Refund Still Not Credited? This Shocking Reason Behind The Delay Will Surprise You
AI Boom By 2030: $2 Trillion In Annual Revenue Needed To Power Global Computing Demand
AI Boom By 2030: $2 Trillion In Annual Revenue Needed To Power Global Computing Demand
Justice For Tanishka: Single Mother Demands Truth Behind Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Presidium Noida School; Video Goes Viral
Justice For Tanishka: Single Mother Demands Truth Behind Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Presidium Noida School; Video Goes Viral

He allegedly routed nearly Rs90 crore through the bank account of his firm to buy 125 tenements out of the total 672 to fraudulently secure the mandatory 70% tenant consent required for the approval of GACPL as new developer in the redevelopment project, the court said. The court noted that Mehta personally benefited from this arrangement by receiving three tenements registered in his name, his wife’s and mother’s names, without paying.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹78-Crore Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Project

Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹78-Crore Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Project

Bombay HC Questions PIL Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Advises Affected Citizens To Approach Court

Bombay HC Questions PIL Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Advises Affected Citizens To Approach Court

Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall Damages Crops In Sangoba Village; Minister Yogesh Kadam Visits Affected...

Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall Damages Crops In Sangoba Village; Minister Yogesh Kadam Visits Affected...

Mumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case

Mumbai Police's EOW To Present Case Diary In ₹1,000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case

Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation

Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation