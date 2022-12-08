Mumbai: Special court issues warrant against ATS officer in 2008 Malegaon blast trial

Mumbai: A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act has issued a bailable warrant against a former Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer in the 2008 Malegaon blast trial.

Special Judge AK Lahoti issued a warrant of Rs. 5,000 against him. The officer, now retired, had recorded the statements of eight witnesses in the case. He has been directed by the court to appear before it on Dec 12. He is the third ATS officer against whom the court has issued such a warrant.

The blast had taken place on Sep 29, 2008 in Malegaon town of Nashik district of the state and killed six persons and injured approximately 100 persons. Among those facial trial are BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit.