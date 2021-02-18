Mumbai: South African national arrested with heroin worth Rs 9 crore at airport

In a huge seizure at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a South African woman in possession of heroin drugs worth Rs 9 crore in the illicit market.



On the basis of secret information, a team of NCB headed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede seized a total of 2.960 kilogram of heroin (commercial quantity) along with 10000 South African Rand and intercepted one South African woman namely Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo on early Thursday. She was travelling from Johannesburg to Mumbai via Doha.



"She was intercepted by NCB Mumbai at arrival area the airport She was carrying a grey coloured trolley bag. During a search of her bag one cavity was found. In that cavity, two packets of heroin were found concealed and one packet was found concealed in the bag itself," said a senior officer.

She has been apprehended for contravention of Section 8 (c) & 21 (c) of NDPS Act.

The agency on Thursday stated that heroin (Di-Acetyl Morphine) is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance in the seedpod of the poppy plant. It can be mixed with water and injected with a needle. Heroin can also be smoked or snorted up the nose. All of these ways of taking heroin to send it to the brain very quickly. This makes it very addictive.

Major health problems from heroin include miscarriages, heart infections, and death from overdose. People who inject the drug also risk getting infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.