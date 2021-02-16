Mumbai: 5 men who set up NCP office-bearer in false drugs case arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell

The Azad Maidan unit of Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) had recently arrested five accused in the case of possession of 150 grams of mephedrone (MD). However, the investigation into the case revealed an entirely different story.

According to the police, the main conspirator Abdul Ajij Shaikh, 37, alias Ajju, wanted to make his brother an office-bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). To dislodge the current secretary holding the post, he decided to set him in a false drugs case. However, before the execution, their streak of good luck got over and the person carrying MD landed in the police net.

The police have so far arrested five people in the case including an anti-drug activist and a police informant.

According to the police, Ajju wanted to make his brother an NCP secretary, the pose has been held by one Vijay Koli, and Ajju also has some issues with Koli. For the same, he met several NCP members however nothing worked out, said police. According to the police, in January, Ajju along with one Asif Sardar, 49, an anti-drug activist decided to set Koli in a drugs case and procured 150 grams of MD with the help of another accomplice. The contraband substances were later passed on to one Ayyaz Mandaviwala, 46, who was tasked to put the packet of drugs in Koli's car. Mandaviwala is a known police informant.

Meantime money given to Mandaviwala for the job was over and he decided to sell the drugs to make money. Meanwhile, the Azad Maidan unit of ANC got a tip-off and they picked Mandaviwala with MD worth Rs 15 lakh in the second week of January and booked him under the NDPS case. During his interrogation, Saradar's name surfaced after his arrest police learned about the entire conspiracy.

Confirming the development, Datta Nalawade DCP, ANC said, "when the conspiracy came to light, we added the IPC section 120 b (criminal conspiracy) in the case".

During the course of the investigation, the police arrested the other three including Ajju, Sardar, Nabi Shaikh, 33, who procured the drug from a peddler, and one Jafar Shaikh, 42.