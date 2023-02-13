Mumbai: South-side foot over bridge at Marine Lines station to be closed from Feb 15

In order to undertake the dismantling and rebuilding work of the Marine Lines South Foot Over Bridge (FOB), the Western Railway has decided to close the FOB for nine months between February 15 to November 30 for public use.

Marine Lines South Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connects Platform No. 2/3 and 4 at the south side and is also directly connected to Marine Lines ROB from which passengers enter the station.

Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said Marine Lines South Foot Over Bridge has completed its codal life due to which it will be dismantled and a new FOB will be rebuilt at the same location.

Important advisory for passengers

“It is further informed that to interchange between platforms no. 4 to platform no. 2/3 or vice versa, passengers can use the other two FOBs at Marine Lines station, i.e. Middle and North side FOBs.

For passengers entering from Marine Lines ROB, an opening will be provided at the booking office at PF No. 1 where passengers can enter the station or passengers can use the staircase from ROB near PF No. 4 to enter the station at PF No. 4,” he said. However the inconvenience caused is deeply regretted by WR.

