Mumbai: Soon, taxi and autorickshaw fare likely to go up by Rs 3

Mumbaikars will soon have to pay more for taxi and autorickshaw rides after Maharashtra government has accepted the recommendation of the four-member Khatua panel.

The panel has put a limit to the age of black and yellow taxis and autorickhaws to 15 years and also approved its fare revision formula for the two modes of public transport.

According to the recommendation of Khatua panel, taxi and autorickshaw fares will go up by Rs 1 to Rs 3, which is currently Rs 18 and Rs 22. The panel has also recommended 10 per cent additional charge instead of 20 per cent for AC ride on black and yellow cabs, while it will be 20 per cent of the fare charged by black and yellow cabs for cool cabs, down from the present 25 per cent.