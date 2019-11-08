Mumbai: Sonography services remain shut at state-run Cama, GT hospital

“The sonography machines in GT and Cama Hospital are not working. The administration is trying to resolve the matter, but we are providing an ambulance to the patients to drop them to St George Hospital for further medical che­ck-­up,” said Dr Palla­vi Sapale, Dean, Jam­shedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospitals.

Dysfunctional sonography machines has created to a problem for more than 400 women, who visit Cama hospital for a checkup. Poor patients will now have to pay up to Rs 6,000 for sonography in private hospitals. It usually cost Rs200-500 in government hospitals.

“I am three-month pregnant and had visited the Cama hospital on Tuesday for sonography. But, as the machine was not working, the administrations asked me to go to another government hospital or a private hospital to get it done.

Now, I will have to spend a huge amount to get the sonography done in a private clinic,” said Smita Singh, a Kandivali resident.

Medical superintendents of Cama Albless and GT hospitals said they have started the process of procuring the parts of sonography machine, for which they have sent a letter to Haffkine Institute.

“To tackle the problem a few non-government organisations (NGOs) have come forward to donate a sonography machine to the hospital,” said Dr Anita Shingare, MS, GT hospital.