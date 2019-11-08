Mumbai: Sonography services remain shut at state-run Cama, GT hospital

Mumbai: Sonography machines at the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) and Cama Albless Hospital have not been working for months now. It has resulted in patients spending more money to get a sonography done from private clinics.
Senior doctors said the machine has not been working due to unavailability of a part, and the administration would look into it. But, for now, they have been sending patients who need sonography to St George Hospital.
“The sonography machines in GT and Cama Hospital are not working. The administration is trying to resolve the matter, but we are providing an ambulance to the patients to drop them to St George Hospital for further medical check-up,” said Dr Pallavi Sapale, Dean, Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospitals.
Dysfunctional sonography machines has created to a problem for more than 400 women, who visit Cama hospital for a checkup. Poor patients will now have to pay up to Rs 6,000 for sonography in private hospitals. It usually cost Rs200-500 in government hospitals.
“I am three-month pregnant and had visited the Cama hospital on Tuesday for sonography. But, as the machine was not working, the administrations asked me to go to another government hospital or a private hospital to get it done.
Now, I will have to spend a huge amount to get the sonography done in a private clinic,” said Smita Singh, a Kandivali resident.
Medical superintendents of Cama Albless and GT hospitals said they have started the process of procuring the parts of sonography machine, for which they have sent a letter to Haffkine Institute.
“To tackle the problem a few non-government organisations (NGOs) have come forward to donate a sonography machine to the hospital,” said Dr Anita Shingare, MS, GT hospital.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)