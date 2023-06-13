Mumbai: Software Engineer Arrested For Using Fake Pass On AC Local Train

In a shocking case of ticket fraud, a 21-year-old software engineer, Aman Nakhrani, was apprehended by Western Railway's vigilance department for using a fake pass to travel on the AC local train since September 2022. Further investigation revealed that Nakhrani had also distributed similar counterfeit passes to 11 friends and relatives.

Nakhrani's arrest took place during a preventive check conducted by the vigilance team in the AC local train between Churchgate and Borivali. He was caught with a manipulated AC quarterly pass worth Rs. 4,800 for the Dadar to Mira Road route. The vigilance team immediately took control of the case after being informed by a ticket checker.

Legal action and investigation

After being caught, Nakhrani was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) Andheri for further legal action on charges of forgery. An FIR was registered, and Nakhrani was arrested by the GRP Andheri. Investigation is ongoing to determine the involvement of the 11 individuals who received fake passes.

Aman Nakhrani, a resident of Mira Road and employed by a private firm, confessed to the vigilance department about his fraudulent activities. Authorities seized approximately Rs. 48,000 worth of forged UTS tickets from his iPhone, which he had fabricated using software.

Loophole in the ticketing system

This incident has exposed a significant loophole in the ticketing system. While senior WR officials maintain that the ticketing system is foolproof, passengers are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals attempting to use counterfeit passes to the railway authorities. Booking tickets through the UTS app or authorized booking windows is recommended for a secure travel experience.